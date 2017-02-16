Local

February 16, 2017 12:37 PM

Bummer! CMS students pay the price for Jan. 9 snow day with classes Friday

By Mark Price

Charlotte Meckenburg Students who enjoyed that snow day on Jan. 9 will pay the price for it on Friday, Feb. 17.

What would have been a teacher work day with no classes is now the official make up day for students, says CMS.

District officials said all traditional calendar Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, along with Bruns Academy and Walter G. Byers School will have to attend classes Friday.

“Schools and school buses will operate on their normal schedules,” said a CMS announcement. “Students should report to school at their normal time.”

One bright spot: Monday, Feb. 20 is a teacher workday for traditional calendar schools, with no school for students.

However, Bruns and Byers will have a make-up day Feb. 20.

