Bummer! CMS students pay the price for Jan. 9 snow day with classes Friday

Charlotte Meckenburg Students who enjoyed that snow day on Jan. 9 will pay the price for it on Friday, Feb. 17.
What would have been a teacher work day with no classes is now the official make up day for students, says CMS.
District officials said all traditional calendar Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, along with Bruns Academy and Walter G. Byers School will have to attend classes Friday.
“Schools and school buses will operate on their normal schedules,” said a CMS announcement. “Students should report to school at their normal time.”
One bright spot: Monday, Feb. 20 is a teacher workday for traditional calendar schools, with no school for students.
However, Bruns and Byers will have a make-up day Feb. 20.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
