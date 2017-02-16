Shaken, not stirred. Charlotte region had an earthquake and nobody noticed

Did you feel the earth move last night?
Scientists are reporting there was earthquake 45 miles south of Charlotte in Great Falls, South Carolina, around 2 a.m. That’s in Chester County.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a 1.1 magnitude at a depth of 0.8 kilometers. The South Emergency Management Division tweeted out that it was a 1.7 magnitude, but that appears to have been a slight exaggeration.
If you missed it, you’re not alone. Earthquakes of that magnitude are largely only felt by a few people, most of them on the upper floors of buildings.
Great Falls has a population of about 1,900 people.
USGS reports a 1.7 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Great Falls, SC, last night: #sctweets... https://t.co/gCNmHxG0pt— SCEMD (@SCEMD) February 16, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
