February 16, 2017 1:08 PM

Shaken, not stirred. Charlotte region had an earthquake and nobody noticed

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Did you feel the earth move last night?

Scientists are reporting there was earthquake 45 miles south of Charlotte in Great Falls, South Carolina, around 2 a.m. That’s in Chester County.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a 1.1 magnitude at a depth of 0.8 kilometers. The South Emergency Management Division tweeted out that it was a 1.7 magnitude, but that appears to have been a slight exaggeration.

If you missed it, you’re not alone. Earthquakes of that magnitude are largely only felt by a few people, most of them on the upper floors of buildings.

Great Falls has a population of about 1,900 people.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

