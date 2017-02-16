Local

February 16, 2017 4:33 PM

Loose horses close N.C. 115 in Cornelius on Thursday afternoon

By Adam Bell and Joe Marusak

Forget chickens. People in Cornelius are wondering why the horses crossed the road.

Police tweeted a traffic alert shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday that N.C. 115 was temporarily closed in both directions near the FXI (formerly Foamex International) foam manufacturing plant “due to horses loose in the area.”

Motorists were advised to use Washam Potts and Bailey roads instead.

Seven minutes later, police said N.C. 115 had reopened and the horses were back home.

Three horses got loose from a farm near N.C. 115 and Bailey Road, said Betsy Shores, administrative assistant at the Cornelius Police Department.

The owner put bridles on the horses and walked them back to the farm, Shores told the Observer.

