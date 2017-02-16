Loose horses close N.C. 115 in Cornelius on Thursday afternoon

Forget chickens. People in Cornelius are wondering why the horses crossed the road.
Police tweeted a traffic alert shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday that N.C. 115 was temporarily closed in both directions near the FXI (formerly Foamex International) foam manufacturing plant “due to horses loose in the area.”
TRAFFIC ALERT- Hwy115 N. & S. bound lanes temp. closed near Foamex due to horses loose in the area. Alt. route use Washam Potts/Bailey Rd.— Cornelius PD (@CorneliusPD) February 16, 2017
Motorists were advised to use Washam Potts and Bailey roads instead.
Seven minutes later, police said N.C. 115 had reopened and the horses were back home.
Highway 115 has reopened and the horses have returned to their secured home!— Cornelius PD (@CorneliusPD) February 16, 2017
Three horses got loose from a farm near N.C. 115 and Bailey Road, said Betsy Shores, administrative assistant at the Cornelius Police Department.
The owner put bridles on the horses and walked them back to the farm, Shores told the Observer.
