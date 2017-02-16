Thousands march in support of immigrants

Thousands of people marching in support of immigrant rights thronged uptown Thursday early afternoon in peaceful protest of Trump administration policies.
The Charlotte Observer

PETA says go vegan for your valentine

The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.

Nice day to get a Valentine

Monday's temperatures climbed into the upper 60s as Valentine's Day rapidly approaches. Outdoor sellers, like Diane Robinson on Freedom Drive, will be in place on Tuesday for any last minute purchases.

