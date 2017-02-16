Twilight takeoffs

Flights take off at twilight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport
David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Local

Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

Fishermen off the coast of Hilton Head this week spotted a giant Manta ray, which Chip Michalove, owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, estimated at 16-feet from wing to wing. Anglers did not catch the devil ray, long the feared subject of seafaring lore despite its tranquil nature.

Local

PETA says go vegan for your valentine

The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.

Editor's Choice Videos