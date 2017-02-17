Local

February 17, 2017 8:26 AM

Six people caught drinking and driving over night by CMPD checkpoint

By Mark Price

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department conducted a traffic safety checkpoint Thursday night in the 5200 block of Brookshire Boulevard and charged people with 33 crimes ranging from DWI to driving without a license.

It began at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and continued through 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Among the charges:

Driving while intoxicated-6

Open container-1

Not wearing seat belt-2

Suspended license-6

No license-2

No tag/inspection-11

Other traffic charges-2

Other misdemeanor charges-3

