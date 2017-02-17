Six people caught drinking and driving over night by CMPD checkpoint

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department conducted a traffic safety checkpoint Thursday night in the 5200 block of Brookshire Boulevard and charged people with 33 crimes ranging from DWI to driving without a license.
It began at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and continued through 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Among the charges:
Driving while intoxicated-6
Open container-1
Not wearing seat belt-2
Suspended license-6
No license-2
No tag/inspection-11
Other traffic charges-2
Other misdemeanor charges-3
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments