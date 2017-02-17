Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

Members of two churches -- one black, one white -- sat down together Saturday afternoon to watch SELMA, the movie about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the 1965 marches in Alabama that led to passage by Congress that year of LBJ's Voting Rights Acts. The panelists were Pastor Peter Wherry, James Ferguson, Dorothy Counts Scoggins, Rev. James Howell of Myers Park United Methodist Church, and Bishop Claude Alexander, Jr. of The Park Church.
John D. Simmons

Local

More Than 1000 March In Uptown

More than a thousand people marching in support of immigrant rights thronged uptown Thursday early afternoon, shutting down a portion of Tryon Street in peaceful protest of Trump administration policies.

Local

Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

Fishermen off the coast of Hilton Head this week spotted a giant Manta ray, which Chip Michalove, owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, estimated at 16-feet from wing to wing. Anglers did not catch the devil ray, long the feared subject of seafaring lore despite its tranquil nature.

Editor's Choice Videos