Local
Two churches talk about the movie, Selma
Members of two churches -- one black, one white -- sat down together Saturday afternoon to watch SELMA, the movie about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the 1965 marches in Alabama that led to passage by Congress that year of LBJ's Voting Rights Acts. The panelists were Pastor Peter Wherry, James Ferguson, Dorothy Counts Scoggins, Rev. James Howell of Myers Park United Methodist Church, and Bishop Claude Alexander, Jr. of The Park Church.John D. Simmons