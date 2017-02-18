Charlotte police set up checkpoint on North Tryon. Guess the top offense

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department staged a middle-of-the-night traffic checkpoint in the 3300 block of North Tryon Street and drunk drivers weren’t the top offenders caught in the act.
It was people driving without insurance, proper vehicle inspections and a suspended license.
However, the far more interesting fact is that three motorists were stopped for driving around with their children unsecured – between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.?
Yes, true...and curious.
Twenty one officers at the event from CMPD, the Alcohol Beverage Commission and the Cornelius Police Department.
Here’s the tally:
Driving while intoxicated-2
Open container-5
Suspended license-13
No license-10
Tag/inspection/insurance-19
Child safety seat violation-3
Other traffic charges-3
Total charges-55
