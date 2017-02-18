Local

February 18, 2017 12:53 PM

Peeps flavored Oreos are upon us. Can the end of the world be far behind?

By Mark Price

Two of the world’s favorite junk food groups – Peeps and Oreos – are to be wed as part of the latest stunt cookie from Nabisco.

Fake news? We hope.

The Peeps Oreo is already appearing on Walmart’s Web site as an Oreo with Peeps flavored marshmallow creme...and crunchy sugar crystals. It’s a limited edition, the site says.

If the idea of this mix of flavors frightens you, you’re not the only one.

A Feb. 17 story in Glamor magazine about the new cookies bore the headline: “The Apocalypse Might Be Upon Us: Peeps Oreos Are the First Sign.” It referred to the cookies as “an unholy combination.”

“Is the Pope working on fixing this?” asks the magazine. “Hell is empty and all the devils work at Nabisco....There are lines you just don't cross.”

People magazine says they go on sale at Walmart starting Feb. 22.

Yum, yum.

