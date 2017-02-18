Prescribed burns planned at Lake Norman State Park

3:29 Lisette Baumgardner discusses sewer leak caused by fiber contractor Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

2:20 Thomas Torrey and Justin Moretto of Bad Theology

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City