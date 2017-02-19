Showcase of Woodcarvings

The Charlotte Woodcarvers Club hosted its 34th "Showcase of Woodcarvings, 2017" on February 18th-19th from 10am-4pm at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center. It is the largest woodcarving show in the Southeast, with over 700 carvings in competition and on display and vendors selling tools and carvings. Mini-seminars were offered both days by master carvers well-known in the Carolinas, as well as raffles and a silent auction. This year's theme was Icons & Mascots.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

