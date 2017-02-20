One dead after argument at house party turns deadly in south Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a killing that took place at a house party late Sunday in the 400 block of Kelford Lane near James Boyce Park.
TV station WSOC was reporting the victim was a high school senior.
Police said they were called at 10:57 p.m. Sunday to the home and arrived to find a male outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic and pronounced dead. His identity had not yet been released Monday morning.
Early information indicates that a party was being held at a residence at the time of the shooting. Neither the victim nor the suspect live at the home on Kelford Lane, police said.
The suspect and victim got into an argument while at the party. This altercation escalated and resulted in the suspect shooting the victim while they were both inside the residence.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit are canvassing the neighborhood and are interviewing witnesses to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
