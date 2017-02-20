Motorcyclist dies after running off road in Huntersville Sunday

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants Pause

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

0:42 Kevin Olsen talks about what he will bring to Charlotte 49ers

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts