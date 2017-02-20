Motorcyclist dies after running off road in Huntersville Sunday

A 61-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Huntersville.
His identity and condition were not yet released Monday morning.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of McCord Road and Northstone Drive, said a statement from the Huntersville Police Department.
The motorcycle ran off the road, officials said. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte where he died.
The cause of the crash has not been determined and this incident is under investigation by the Huntersville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact Sgt. Nick Bruining at 704-464-5400 or nbruining@huntersville.org
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments