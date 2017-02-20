United Way Announces Spirit of North Carolina Award winners

BB&T, Publix and U.S. Bank were among the businesses that won Spirit of North Carolina awards for their support of United Way’s work across the Charlotte region.
The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes organizations that lead their communities in embracing a spirit of giving and volunteering that extends beyond the traditional United Way campaign. The winning companies were nominated by United Way of Central Carolinas and honored in Greensboro Friday at United Way of North Carolina’s annual meeting.
“Making this community stronger requires companies committed to giving back, leading by example, and getting hands-on in addressing the Charlotte region’s challenges,” said a statement from Sean Garrett, executive director of United Way of Central Carolinas.
“We are honored to recognize these organizations as key partners in the hard work of transforming our community into a place where everyone has the opportunity to reach their potential.”
Winners were determined by a panel of 18 judges from local United Ways across the state. Beyond demonstrated excellence in their United Way campaign, winning organizations received high marks for their organizational volunteer culture, including collaborative work with United Way and other nonprofits in the community; the benefit their employees receive from community involvement; and the role their leadership plays in promoting a culture of philanthropy and community support
Local Spirit of North Carolina Winners by category included:
BB&T | Financial/Banking Institutions (1501-2500 employees)
Child Care Resources Inc., nonprofits (51-100 employees)
Elliott Davis Decosimo, professional services (101-200 employees)
EY, professional services (501-1000 employees)
Publix, 2016 Newcomer Award
U.S. Bank, financial/banking institutions (201-500 employees)
Wingate University, higher education (201-500 employees)
