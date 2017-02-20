Wanted man left 2 dogs in running car while drinking at Rock Hill bar, police say

A York County man wanted by Fort Mill police was arrested Saturday after he left two dogs in his running car while he was in a Rock Hill bar, according to a police report.
Rock Hill Police Department officers saw the otherwise unoccupied vehicle “overheating” while parked on Main Street in downtown Rock Hill in front of a bar. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, the report states
Two dogs were inside the car.
Kevin Allen Brooks, 30, approached the vehicle as officers were trying to find the owner, police said.
Brooks told officers he had a few drinks before walking a friend to her car, the report said. The dogs were taken by a friend, police said.
Officers found that Brooks was wanted by Fort Mill police on other charges, the report states, including failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
Brooks was not cited by Rock Hill police for the dogs, but he was turned over to Fort Mill police for other charges, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments