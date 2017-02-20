Harry Jones, Sr. funeral

After rallying in Marshal Park in protest of a rash of ICE raids nationwide and in Charlotte thousands of immigrants marched to Trade and Tryon before going to the government center in uptown for more speeches.
More than a thousand people marching in support of immigrant rights thronged uptown Thursday early afternoon, shutting down a portion of Tryon Street in peaceful protest of Trump administration policies.
Fishermen off the coast of Hilton Head this week spotted a giant Manta ray, which Chip Michalove, owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, estimated at 16-feet from wing to wing. Anglers did not catch the devil ray, long the feared subject of seafaring lore despite its tranquil nature.