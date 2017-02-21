ICE rumored to have arrested 5 undocumented immigrants Tuesday in Charlotte

The Spanish language newspaper Que Pasa Mi Gente is reporting agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested five undocumented immigrants Tuesday at the Country Club Apartments off Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.
ICE reportedly made the arrests about 7:30 a.m. The Observer contacted ICE via email and asked if the agency can verify the arrests. That email has not yet been returned.
Que Pasa Mi Gente said residents of the apartment community told them of the arrests.
“I was going to take my children to school, when I saw four men dressed in green vests that said ICE come out of a van,” one witness reportedly told the newspaper.
“They approached a car, I think it was a white Honda, and they talked to a boy, whom they arrested...Then they knocked on an apartment and opened the door, and there they took four boys.”
The newspaper says three other immigrant workers were arrested Monday, Jan. 13, in the same housing complex.
News of the alleged arrests comes a week after rumors spread on social media created a panic among immigrants over alleged raids and road blocks that ICE officials said never occurred.
However, at least 21 undocumented immigrants were picked up earlier this month by ICE in a series of targeted arrests aimed at capturing individuals with criminal backgrounds, as well as those who had been previously deported.
Among those picked up in the Charlotte-area was an immigrant convicted on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. That person had previously been removed to Mexico before re-crossing the border.
Charlotte’s immigrant community has been on edge since the election of President Donald Trump, who has vowed to adhere more strictly to laws against people living illegally in the country. Experts say as many as 54,000 people in the Charlotte area are living here illegally.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
