Top county health official to address mishandled cancer screens

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Marcus Plescia this morning is scheduled to address errors in how women’s cervical cancer screens were handled at county health clinics.
County officials this morning said Plescia would be available at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the health department on Billingsley Road.
Background
Nearly 200 low-income patients who participated in Mecklenburg County’s cervical cancer screening program last year were not told of their abnormal test results for as long as eight months – even though those women should have been contacted immediately, county officials said Tuesday.
County Manager Dena Diorio told members of the Board of Commissioners that the Health Department has tried to contact the women and set up appointments since officials discovered the error. Early detection is credited with reducing rates of cervical cancer.
But 20 patients who were seen at clinics on Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte or Billingsley Road in southeast Charlotte have not been found, leaving them unaware that they may face potential health risks.
Tuesday was the first public notification of a lapse in the program, and many questions remained unanswered.
