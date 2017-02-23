Local

February 23, 2017 6:12 AM

Robbery, kidnapping under investigation in north Charlotte

By WBTV

A woman was taken during a robbery and kidnapping in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a break-in around 2:35 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Thera Drive. The caller told police shots had been fired.

Police say a woman was taken in the ordeal and a car was found a short time later on Todd Lane. By 5:40 a.m., police were able to locate the woman. She was found safe with minor injuries.

Officers say so far no arrests have been made.

