Charlotte African-American culinary traditions honored at Monday Koffee Kup reception

The Koffee Kup Café on West Boulevard is hosting a reception Monday, Feb. 27, to recognize the contributions of Africans and African-Americans to Charlotte’s culinary traditions.
Included among those being honored are Charlotte’s black restaurant owners, chefs and workers.
The event starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP. The Koffee Kup Café is located at 1520 West Boulevard.
Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield will present honorees with an official proclamation from the city recognizing their achievements. Charlotte Kitchen Cabinet, a civic engagement program for the city’s hospitality industry, is sponsoring the event.
“Black History Month is the perfect time to honor our city’s African and African-American chefs and restaurant owners,” said Mayfield in a statement. “Their investments make Charlotte a great place to eat, work, and therefore, a great place to live.”
Chef Michael Bowling will be one of the chefs in attendance. Bowling runs Soul Food Sessions, a project designed to challenge preconceived notions about black cooking, with three other Charlotte chefs.
“The culinary contributions black people have made to Charlotte’s unique culture are undeniable,” said Bowling.
“The fun part about this event is that we get to bring people together who are cooking more traditional food, as well as chefs who are experimenting. It shows the richness of our culinary traditions, as well as the innovative spirit that has always defined black culture,” said Bowling.
Koffe Kup owners Yolanda and Anthony Crowder say the event is aimed at bringing together people from all parts of the city who have an interest in the city’s culinary heritage.
“When we opened Koffee Kup, we imagined it as a place people could come together to celebrate good food and community,” said Anthony Crowder in a statement
