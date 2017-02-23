Charlotte African-American culinary traditions honored at Monday Koffee Kup reception

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes Pause

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

2:36 Danica Patrick speaks on concussions

1:14 Health director apologizes

0:52 Kurt Busch on Danica Patrick

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings