East Charlotte house fire

Josue Javier Diaz, 28, died on Jan. 26 after an incident that started about 1:15 p.m. on Albemarle Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the car in which Diaz and another person were riding side-swiped an undercover detective’s unmarked car. Police say Diaz got out of his car and fired his .22-caliber revolver at the officer.
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins delivered a sermon titled "A Journey in My Life to Change America" during the 10 a.m. service at the Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church's University City location on Sunday Feb. 15, 2015.
Members of two churches -- one black, one white -- sat down together Saturday afternoon to watch SELMA, the movie about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the 1965 marches in Alabama that led to passage by Congress that year of LBJ's Voting Rights Acts. The panelists were Pastor Peter Wherry, James Ferguson, Dorothy Counts Scoggins, Rev. James Howell of Myers Park United Methodist Church, and Bishop Claude Alexander, Jr. of The Park Church.