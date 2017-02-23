East Charlotte house fire

Josue Javier Diaz, 28, died on Jan. 26 after an incident that started about 1:15 p.m. on Albemarle Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the car in which Diaz and another person were riding side-swiped an undercover detective’s unmarked car. Police say Diaz got out of his car and fired his .22-caliber revolver at the officer.