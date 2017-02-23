Carolinas HealthCare restricting some visitors due to spreading flu cases in region

The growing prevalence of flu cases in the region has prompted Carolinas HealthCare System to announce it’s tightening visitation restrictions.
Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Carolinas HealthCare System is restricting hospital access for visitors 12 and under at all of its Charlotte region in-patient hospitals.
Carolinas HealthCare said it is joining Novant Health, Cone Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in implementing the restrictions at the same date and time, to prevent confusion among the public and avoid a patchwork of varying restrictions. This unified response helps better control the spread of flu throughout the region, said a statement from Carolinas HealthCare.
Carolinas HealthCare System is also asking individuals of all ages who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital. Symptoms include: fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
If extraordinary circumstances require an individual with flu-like symptoms to visit a hospital patient, the visitor will be asked to wear a surgical mask to protect themselves and others.
Hospitals affected by the tighter visitation policy are:
Carolinas Medical Center, Levine Children’s Hospital, Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy, Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast, Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville, Carolinas HealthCare System Union, Carolinas HealthCare System University, Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln, Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland, Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Carolinas HealthCare System Stanly, Carolinas HealthCare System Anson, Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Charlotte, Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Davidson, Carolinas Rehabilitation-Charlotte, Carolinas Rehabilitation-NorthEast, Carolinas Rehabilitation-Mt. Holly, and Pineville Inpatient Rehabilitation.
Comments