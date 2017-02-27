Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

County manager Dena Diorio defended her handling of the health department’s failure to notify 185 women of their test results for cervical cancer. She also announced additional staff and a three-pronged review of department practices.
For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.
Josue Javier Diaz, 28, died on Jan. 26 after an incident that started about 1:15 p.m. on Albemarle Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the car in which Diaz and another person were riding side-swiped an undercover detective’s unmarked car. Police say Diaz got out of his car and fired his .22-caliber revolver at the officer.