Kids falling ill at McClintock Middle School in Charlotte

Medic and Charlotte firefighters responded to McClintock Middle School on Thursday after an undetermined number of students complained of feeling dizzy and lightheaded, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman Vicki Grooms said at 2:30 p.m.
“They’re on scene trying to determine the cause of what is an apparent illness,” Grooms said.
Medic referred questions to CMS.
A parent picking up her child at the school told Observer news partner WBTV that about 20 students got sick because it was hot in the school. The child passed out after being overcome by the heat, the parent said.
McClintock Middle is on Rama Road, off Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
