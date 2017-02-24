Region’s peach trees blooming too early, leaving farmers worried about cold snaps

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte Pause

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

0:43 Daytona 500 still on Kyle Busch bucket list

0:50 One last 500 for Michael Waltrip

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges