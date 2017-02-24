State lawmakers considering wiping one little NC town off the map

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would wipe a town near Raleigh off the map, reports TV station WTVD.
Republican Senator Chad Barefoot filed Senate Bill DRS45094-LM-35 Wednesday, repealing the charter of the Town of Centerville in Franklin County, it was reported. The town is about 45 miles northeast of Raleigh.
The town itself has already voted unanimously to dissolve its charter, WTVD reported, because the town doesn’t have enough money to operate.
Centerville has only 100 residents and has no police or fire department, WTVD says. It only provides street lights to residents.
