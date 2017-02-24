The moon will block the sun on Aug. 21 and some say social media ‘will explode’

In 6 months, the moon will block out the sun, and social media will explode.
That’s the headline on a Feb. 23 Washington Post story, which has a grain of truth in it.
On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S.A, according to Exploratorium. “The glorious sight of the fully eclipsed sun will be visible along a 60-mile-wide path arching from Oregon to South Carolina,” says the site.
Some scientists are claiming this will be the “most photographed most shared, most tweeted event in human history.”
The last time a total eclipse was visible in the country was 1979, and the next time it happens is 2045, so scientists and other sky watchers are beside themselves. And apparently the Carolinas will have a front row seat.
Tyler Nordgren, Univ of Redlands: "This will B the most photographed most shared most tweeted event in human history." (sp correx) #AAASmtg— Robin Lloyd (@robinlloyd99) February 17, 2017
Astronomy Magazine says views from Columbia and Greenville, S.C., are either on the center line or near it.
Experts say it will start around 9 a.m. (Pacific Time) on the West Coast and be seen over 11 states before ending on the East Coast around 4 p.m. (Eastern Time). The Washington Post says the event will last a little more than an hour, but only for 20 seconds to about 2 minutes in any given location along the path of totality
Those wacky guys at NASA are actually offering “Eclipse Party Tips” and are providing an eclipse event map.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
