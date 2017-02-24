The Carolinas give birth to yet another oddball food: the sushi doughnut

Just a week after Nabisco announced it is making marshmallow Peeps flavored Oreos for Easter comes news that a South Carolina chef has birthed another food no one ever asked for: a sushi doughnut.
USA today is reporting Will Bates, a sushi chef at Oktopi sushi restaurant in South Carolina, recently took on the challenge of creating a sushi-shaped doughnut after seeing a video of a similar creation online.
He is declaring victory now, with something that looks like a cross between a salad and a burger, but with a hole in the middle.
Bates told USA Today he used rice to create two bun-like patties and spread an avocado puree and spicy crab in the center. He molded the patties into a doughnut shape, cut a hole in the middle and layered fish on top.
Yummy.
"You'll need a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat it," he told USA Today.
The restaurant has deep fried deviled eggs on the menu, if you’re interested.
Bates has also made sushi burritos and a sushi corn dog, USA Today says.
