20 more students sickened at McClintock Middle School in Charlotte

Twenty more students fell ill on Friday at McClintock Middle School and were released to their parents.
Symptoms appeared to be the same as the ones experienced by 12 students at the school on Thursday, Principal Mark McHugh said in a message to parents.
“Some symptoms today included nausea and vomiting, along with dizziness and lightheadedness,” McHugh said.
Medic arrived to evaluate the students, but the cause of the illness has yet to be determined, according to the principal.
“We’re asking parents not to come to the school to pick up students unless you have been contacted by the school,” McHugh said in the message.
“At this time, our dismissal will follow the regular routine,” he said. “After-school activities are scheduled as planned, as well as our production of ‘Annie.’
