Mecklenburg County manager defends handling of health department problems

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

1:28 Livingston College at 2017 CIAA Tournament

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

0:23 Forest Hills Nas Tyson's big bucket

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting