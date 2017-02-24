Mecklenburg County manager defends handling of health department problems

Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio on Friday defended her handling of the health department’s failure to notify 185 women of their test results for cervical cancer, and announced a three-pronged review of department practices.
Some county commissioners have questioned whether their first briefing on the matter, in January, should have been behind closed doors and suggested the county meant to hide embarrassing information. Diorio publicly revealed the issue on Tuesday after Observer inquiries.
At a press briefing, Diorio said she didn’t reveal the problems sooner because all the women affected had not been contacted – all but 20 now have been – and she didn’t want to alarm them.
“My immediate concern was and is the well-being and notification to the women involved and trying to make this right,” she said.
Diorio said commissioners’ briefings on Jan. 10 and Feb. 7 were closed, on legal counsel’s advice, because an employee investigation was underway. It’s not necessary that the names of the four health department employees implicated be revealed at the meeting – they weren’t – to legally close it, she said.
“At no time during this 60-day period (since the problem was reported in December) was their any attempt on my part to hide, deceive or cover up anything,” Diorio said. “That is not the way I work, that is not who I am and is not the way I run Mecklenburg County.”
Jonathan Jones, director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition at Elon University, has said if specific names weren’t shared, the personnel exception to the state’s open meetings law would not apply.
Diorio said changes are underway at the health department. Those including hiring two additional staffers to ensure timely followup of all test results, including Pap smears for cervical cancer. A clinic manager to oversee operations is expected to start work in April.
An internal audit to identify potential patient care problems will be completed by spring. The North Carolina Division of Public Health will assess the department’s compliance with state and federal standards, and an independent consultant will look for other problems that could harm patient care.
Four people have left the health department because of the error, including the triage nurse authorities blame for the delays in notifications. The county, citing personnel confidentiality requirements, have not identified them.
Problems in Pap smear notifications at the department appear to have been occurring for about eight months. Early detection is considered key to preventing cervical cancer.
Notifications from public health clinics were not sent to women, many of them poor and Hispanic and some undocumented, who needed follow-up care or counseling because of abnormal results. Public health employees are knocking on doors to try to find the final 20 who have not been contacted, Diorio said.
Health clinic workers discovered that the notifications had not been made last Dec. 12, Diorio has said. She said she and Dr. Marcus Plescia, the county health director, were not informed until Jan. 4.
Commissioners debated the issue publicly on Tuesday night, voting for Diorio to seek an independent review of the county’s actions and report back to the board.
