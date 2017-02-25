Statesville man hurt in hot air balloon landing

0:52 Garinger High students march Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

4:20 Mecklenburg Co. cancer screenings mishandled

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings