Two officers hit, hospitalized after suspect tries to drive away during investigation

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and an N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement officer were hospitalized early Sunday after being struck by a suspect fleeing the scene of an investigation on North Caldwell and 6th streets in uptown, CMPD officials said.
Both officers were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, officials said
A suspect is in custody.
The incident was not related to any official CIAA sanctioned events doing on in uptown Charlotte this weekend, police said.
It happened Sunday at 12:07 a.m., as CMPD and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officers were investigating contraband found in a vehicle in a parking lot located at N. Caldwell and 6th Street, officials said.
“As officers were conducting their investigation, one subject got inside of a vehicle and drove away, hitting a CMPD and ALE officer,” said a statement from police. “At least one ALE officer subsequently fired his service weapon and the suspect fled the scene. “
No shots were fired by CMPD officers, officials said.
The names of the injured officers and the suspect were not released Sunday morning.
