Lancaster woman, 18, shot in ‘senseless violence’; one charged, police say

0:52 Garinger High students march Pause

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes