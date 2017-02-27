Lancaster woman, 18, shot in ‘senseless violence’; one charged, police say

In what police in Lancaster are calling a “senseless act of violence,” a teenage woman was shot Saturday by a man who was captured Sunday.
The woman, 18, has not been identified by police. She was shot as she was in a car traveling into the Carolina Court apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when she was shot in the shoulder, said Capt. Scott Grant, interim chief of the Lancaster Police Department.
“This was an absolute senseless act of violence perpetrated on a young lady who was doing nothing more than simply traveling through the area,” Grant said.
The woman’s injuries are not expected to be life threatening, Grant said.
The suspect, Zion Twitty, 18, of Lancaster, was arrested Sunday on Hampton Road in Lancaster after a tip from the community, Grant said. He was arrested on warrants charging him with attempted murder and possession of a firearam during a violent crime, police said.
Police were called to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster after the woman went to the hospital for treatment. Police went to the scene of the crime and identified Twitty as the suspect, Grant said.
Police praised the information from the community as crucial to the arrest.
