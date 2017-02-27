The suspect pulled his car alongside children and said ‘I’m am going to take you’

Gaston County Police are seeking help finding a man who is suspected of threatening to kidnap one or more children in the Belmont area on Friday.
Investigators say the incident occurred about 6 p.m. on River Loop Road in Belmont, when a man drove up to a group of six or seven children playing near the road, winked and stated “I am going to take you.”
He remained sitting in his vehicle and the children ran to their home and told an adult what happened, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 50’s, with white hair, a white beard and wearing a black T-shirt. The vehicle the suspect was reported to be driving was an older, green Buick Century with a faded hood and trunk. It was also missing hubcaps and possibly had a South Carolina registration plate.
Gaston County Police are requesting assistance from the public for information regarding the suspect in this investigation. Persons with information are asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704- 861-8000.
