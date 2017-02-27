Driver in Feb. 12 three-car accident dies two weeks later

The driver of a car involved in a three-car accident in Charlotte in mid-February has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
Andrew Young, the driver of a 2017 Hyundai, appeared to have suffered a “medical event” while driving on Rea Road on Feb. 12 and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Young died two weeks after the accident, on Sunday, police said.
After losing control on Feb. 12, Young’s vehicle hit a 2009 GMC traveling west on Ballantyne Commons Parkway. The GMC then crossed the intersection and struck a 2016 Ford that was stopped in traffic.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call police Detective Sammis (704) 336-8862 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
