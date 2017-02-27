Iredell County man charged with selling pot near elementary school

Iredell County sheriff’s deputies charged a man Monday with selling marijuana near a Mount Mourne elementary school.
Acting on a tip and what investigators said was a purchase of marijuana by an undercover officer, deputies used a warrant to search an apartment at 113 Steam Engine Dr. in Mooresville.
The search uncovered several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a “substantial” amount of marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Karl Gerhardt Fleming, 28, was charged with 10 drug-related charges including three felony counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Fleming was being held under $20,000 bond.
Comments