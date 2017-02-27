Three-hour rescue saves tiny Chihuahua from Charlotte sewer drain

Teacup Chihuahuas are called that because of their dimunitive size at birth. But it turns out they can also fit inside six-inch sewer drains.
Charlotte firefighters, with help from Piedmont Natural Gas and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police animal control officers, spent three hours Saturday rescuing the dog from an uncapped drain on Plaza Walk Drive.
The vertical drain was uncapped and the dog apparently fell in while playing. The rescue took 10 firefighters from Engine 15 and Rescue 3 and a backhoe from Piedmont.
The dog, whose name is unknown, emerged safe and was whisked by its owner to a veterinarian to be checked out.
