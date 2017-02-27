Charlotte police look for assault suspect

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a criminal suspect who they say cut off an electronic monitoring device Monday.
Lara-Ella Catherine Snyder, 23, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Snyder, who is 5 feet 2 and weighs 110 pounds, cut off a court-ordered monitoring device and was last known to be in the area of 3031 Lasalle St. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
