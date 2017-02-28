Ignore deadline set today by Mecklenburg County and you’ll be embarrassed in print

Mecklenburg County’s delinquent tax payers have until the end of Tuesday to pay up or risk having their name and unpaid bill amount published for all to see.
Property and real tax bills not paid will show up in an ad to run in The Charlotte Observer on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The purpose of the ad is to notify taxpayers of their tax obligation, officials say.
It’s also a warning that delinquent taxpayers may run the risk of having their North Carolina state income tax refund seized to pay their local property taxes.
You can visit paytax.charmeck.org to use the property tax system tool to determine the current amount due for delinquent real estate or personal property tax bill.
Mecklenburg County participates in the North Carolina Set off Debt Program, which authorizes the state’s tax collector to submit the delinquent tax amounts of taxpayers to the state. The state distributes the income tax refund money and/or lottery winnings of delinquent taxpayers to the County to satisfy the tax debt.
The Tax Collector is also empowered to garnish funds, levy (seize and sell) personal property, and foreclose on real property to satisfy unpaid taxes. These actions may be taken after the delinquent date and are not contingent in the advertisement of delinquent taxes.
There are four ways to pay your tax bill:
• By Internet: Visit paytax.charmeck.org for a credit card, debit card or eCheck payment.
• By phone: Dial toll-free 1-800-994-1026 for a credit card, debit card or eCheck payment.
• By mail: Mail a check or money order and payment stub using the return envelope that accompanied the tax bill.
• In person: Pay at the Tax Collector’s office located in the Robert L. “Bob” Walton Plaza, 700 East Stonewall Street, and at West Service Area Center, 4150 Wilkinson Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only cash, money order, or check payments are accepted. Make checks payable to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector.
