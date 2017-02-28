One of Charlotte’s most enduring charity leaders, Frances Vinson Bryant, has died

One of Charlotte’s most active and enduring charity leaders, Frances Vinson Bryant, has died.
A native of Goldsboro, Frances Vinson Bryant came to Charlotte to work in the banking business – at Union National Bank – and quickly engrained herself in social issues ranging from helping people with disabilities to awarding scholarship money to struggling youths.
Her late husband, Donald Grant Bryant, was also a charity leader in the community, including serving two terms on the Charlotte City Council, from 1961 to 1965.
Her many charitable roles included serving as president of the Junior League of Charlotte, president of the Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, and residential chairman of the city’s United Way.
She also served on the Foundation of the Carolina's board and chaired its Distribution Committee. She recently sat on the Scholarship Committee.
Bryant was even an active and honorary member of the Charlotte Debutante Club.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Myers Park Baptist Church on Friday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends in Heaton Hall following the service. Interment will be private.
Her love of public service was shared by her late husband, World War II veteran Donald Grant Bryant, who died in 2013.
He served as president of the United Way, president of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, president of Discovery Place, chairman of the Baptist Children's Home of NC, the board of Mercy Hospital, president of the Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, president of the Charlotte Country Club, and chairman of the USGA 1972 Men's Amateur Championship.
He was also a charter member of Myers Park Baptist Church, and was instrumental in organizing the first Little League in Charlotte.
The two were married 64 years. They have two surviving daughters, Melissa Bryant and Cameron Icard (Tom) and grandchildren, Cameron Graeber, Bryant Graeber, Thomas Icard and Lillian Icard (Julien Conan).
Memorials may be made to InReach, 4530 Park Rd., Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28209; to The Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, 741 Kenilworth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; and to Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments