Charlotte man wins $1M on lottery ticket, plans to buy house with room for goats

A Charlotte man’s plans for his $1 million N.C. Lottery prize includes buying a house with enough room for two goats his fiancee wants to get.
Over the weekend, Bobby Murphy bought five $10 50X The Cash tickets at a 7-Eleven on Eastway Drive, and saw he won the top prize on the last ticket he had scratched off, lottery officials said. Murphy beat odds of 1 in 2.04 million to win the top prize.
”It feels nice to have this,” Murphy told lottery officials. “We’ll be able to buy a house where my fiancee’s son will have space to play, and she can have her goats.”
Murphy claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He chose to take the prize in a $600,000 lump sum, and received $417,009 after taxes.
The ticket debuted in February, and there are three million-dollar prizes left.
prize from an N.C. Lottery scratch-off ticket over the weekend, ann
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments