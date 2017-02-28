Charlotte man wins $1M on lottery ticket, plans to buy house with room for goats

0:46 Light rail extension opening delayed Pause

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

0:48 Republic Services

0:33 Can you spell the winning word from the spelling bee?

4:20 Mecklenburg Co. cancer screenings mishandled

2:42 Trump's White House

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott