I-77 car crash victim identified as 17-year-old senior at Nation Ford High

A school senior at Fort Mill’s Nation Ford High has been identified as the victim who died in a single-car crash Monday off Interstate 77 in Chester County.
The Chester County coroner identified the teen as Gwendolynn D. Spencer, age 17, of Fort Mill. She was a member of the school’s volleyball team.
In an email to school parents late Monday afternoon, Nation Ford High Principal Jason Johns said he spoke with the parents of the crash victim to extend “our thoughts and prayers.”
Johns said trained grief counselors will be available Tuesday at the Fort Mill school for individuals or small groups.
The Rock Hill Herald reported the accident occurred 1:20 p.m. Monday, when the driver of a 2003 Suzuki SUV ran off the right side of Interstate 77 while traveling north at mile marker 55. The vehicle struck a tree, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Spencer, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped inside the car and died at the scene, officials said.
No other cars were involved and no other passenger was in the car, Miller told the Herald.
