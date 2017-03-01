U.S. marshals in Charlotte chase down teen fugitive wanted for first degree murder

U.S. marshals in Charlotte have arrested a 19-year-old Durham woman whom Chapel Hill police charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man shot at the Red Roof Inn on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard on Sunday.
Alexis Shenell Joyner was arrested after a car and foot chase Tuesday, Chapel Hill police said early Wednesday.
She is accused in the death of Edward Young III, 21, who died at Duke University Hospital.
Police said the marshals’ Violent Fugitive Task Force got information that said Joyner was at a house in the 4000 block of Colebrook Road in Charlotte, an area of single-family homes.
Marshals deputies staked out the house and saw Joyner get into the back seat of a car that drove away from the house, police said.
The car driver sped away when marshals tried to stop it, according to the account police gave. The chase ended three miles away on Dunlavin Way, another residential area, when the car hit a tree, they said.
Joyner ran from the scene, but the deputies captured her, the account said.
Joyner was brought to Orange County, then transferred to the Durham County Detention Center, where she was being held without bail. The hotel is in the portion of Chapel Hill that lies in Durham County.
The fugitive task forces in each federal court district blend U.S. marshals with state, county and local law enforcement officers who are all sworn in as federal deputies. Police said members of North Carolina’s Middle District task force, which includes Chapel Hill officers, and the Western District task force, worked on finding Joyner.
Ron Gallagher
