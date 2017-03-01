Woman says Duke Energy’s robocalls invaded her privacy. She wants payback.

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees Pause

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?