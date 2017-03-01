Duke Energy to install solar power systems at schools in Charlotte, Gastonia, Harrisburg

Duke Energy will grant $300,000 to install solar energy systems at seven schools, including those in Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cabarrus counties.
The schools are: Olympic High in Charlotte; Gaston Day in Gastonia; Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg; Lower Creek Elementary in Lenoir; R.S. Central High in Rutherfordton; South Stokes High in Walnut Cove; and East Chapel Hill High.
Duke will work with Raleigh nonprofit NC GreenPower and pay for installation costs, monitoring equipment, training and curricula.
Duke funded the program as part of a $5.4 million settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 over allegations that Duke illegally modified coal-burning power plants, increasing their emissions.
