March 1, 2017 10:08 AM

Duke Energy to install solar power systems at schools in Charlotte, Gastonia, Harrisburg

By Bruce Henderson

Duke Energy will grant $300,000 to install solar energy systems at seven schools, including those in Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cabarrus counties.

The schools are: Olympic High in Charlotte; Gaston Day in Gastonia; Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg; Lower Creek Elementary in Lenoir; R.S. Central High in Rutherfordton; South Stokes High in Walnut Cove; and East Chapel Hill High.

Duke will work with Raleigh nonprofit NC GreenPower and pay for installation costs, monitoring equipment, training and curricula.

Duke funded the program as part of a $5.4 million settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 over allegations that Duke illegally modified coal-burning power plants, increasing their emissions.

