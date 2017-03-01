Motown legend Gladys Knight supporting project to aid small NC town’s poor

The small North Carolina mountain town of Canton (population 4,227) could be seeing a lot of Motown Legend Gladys Knight.
Entrepreneur William McDowell – Knight’s husband since 2001 – has unveiled a plan to turn a dilapidated segregation era-high school building into a new community center for Canton, his home town, reports the Smoky Mountain News.
The catch is that his plan for the Reynolds High School has a $5 million fund raising goal, says the News. Project organizers told the News that Knight would perform some “charity concerts” to help fund the effort. Among them might be a show this summer at a nearby football field, it was reported.
Plans call for the center to provide childcare, exercise and performing arts facilities, a food pantry, substance abuse counseling and even musical instruction, said a story on the Smoky Mountain New Web site.
“I would like for it to be a safe haven, so to speak,” Knight told the Smoky Mountain News. “You can get educated, taken care of. If you’re hungry you’ll get fed. You can learn here,” Knight told the Smokey Mountain News.
McDowell purchased the 20,000 square-foot building at auction for $80,000 in 2013, it was reported. The school is McDowell’s old alma mater, it was reported.
A similar effort for the building went nowhere in 2014, but Knight and McDowell appeared at a “kickoff” event on Feb. 28, where they “further explained the goals of the foundation and charted a financial path forward.”
The Reynolds School Road sit in the impoverished Gibsontown community southeast of downtown Canton, the site reported.
For more information on the Reynolds Community High School Foundation, visit www.rhs-foundation.com.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments