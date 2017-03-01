Way behind on Mecklenburg property taxes? You’re now more likely to lose your home

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte Pause

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:48 Republic Services

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:33 Man arrested outside Bank of America Stadium

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy