Sewage spill prompts no-swimming advisory in Lake Norman cove

Health officials issued a no-swimming advisory for a Lake Norman cove in eastern Lincoln County on Wednesday, after a private sewer system failed.
The malfunction caused an unknown amount of sewage to spill into Graham Creek, which enters the lake at Graham Creek Cove, Lincoln County Health Director Margaret Dollar said. The malfunction occurred at the Mariner’s Pointe Townhomes at Smithstone community off N.C. 16 in Denver.
Dollar issued the no-swim advisory at 5:50 p.m. because of concerns the water might be contaminated with fecal coliform bacteria.
The Mariners Pointe at Smithstone Townhomes Owner’s Association will be responsible for taking water samples to determine the level of potential bacterial infection into Lake Norman, Dollar said.
The advisory will remain in effect until at least two consecutive samples indicate it’s safe again to swim, she said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments