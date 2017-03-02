Pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Gastonia Police say a pedestrian was struck by car shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Franklin Boulevard.
Robin Alverson, 44, of Belmont, was driving east on East Franklin Blvd when she struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway, said Gastonia police.
The pedestrian was later identified as James Rose, 51, Gastonia. He suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center.
The case is still under investigation by the Gastonia Police and no charges have been filed.
Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any additional information can contact Gastonia Police Department Traffic Enforcement Bureau at 704-866-6702.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments