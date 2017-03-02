Storm downs large trees in Myers Park

Two large trees are blocking all four lanes in 1900 block of Queens Rd West Thursday morning.
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Community

Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

SouthPark Mall hosts Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control adoption events the first Saturday of each month. Potential pet parents never know what new furry friend they will find. You can adopt some love this Saturday, March 4.

Local

Blooming Bradford Pear trees

February is on track to be one of the warmest if not the warmest Februaries on record. In keeping with higher temperatures many flowers and trees, like Bradford Pear trees, are in full bloom. The weather forecast for the March 1st calls for a chance of showers and a high near 80 degrees continuing the unseasonable late winter warming.

Local

Erica Parsons Funeral

Senior Pastor Dr. Kenneth Lance asks the crowd to sing "Jesus Loves Me" at Saturday's remembrance for Erica Parsons at Salisbury's First Baptist Church

Editor's Choice Videos